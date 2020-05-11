Monday, May 4
At approximately 9:51 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the 1000 block of Willow Road; approximately one mile north of Fairbank. Upon arrival, Fayette County deputies found a 2003 Toyota Corolla in the east side ditch unoccupied. After further investigation, it was determined that Lucio Quinto Manzo, 45 of Waterloo, was driving southbound when he lost control and entered the ditch. The Toyota received approximately $3,000 in damage and no injuries were reported. Quinto Manzo was cited for failure to maintain control and failure to have a valid drivers license.