Monday, May 10
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted tobacco compliance checks at retail establishments throughout Fayette County. A minor under the direct supervision of a Deputy entered retail establishments to purchase tobacco products. All retail establishments were compliant.
Tuesday, May 11
At 8:33 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephan W. Dahlstrom, 29, of West Union on two Fayette County arrest warrants for a sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense where bond was set in the amount of $ 10,000 cash or surety. The second warrant was for violation of parole and there was no bond. Dahlstrom is being held at the Fayette County Jail.
Wednesday, May 12
At 2:48 a.m., a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2003 Hyundai Elantra for a traffic infraction. Upon further investigation, the driver was identified as Rachel Maria Miller, 29 of Waterloo, and was found in possession of a controlled substance. Miller was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana-first offense (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated-first offense (serious misdemeanor). Miller was transported to the Fayette County Jail where she awaits an initial appearance from a Magistrate Judge.
At 12:21 p.m. a deputy arrested Brian J. Sunnes, 38, of Hawkeye, on two outstanding Fayette County warrants. The warrants were for probation violation and parole violation and there was no bond on either warrant. Sunnes was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held.
Friday, May 15
At 6:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle that had gone in the ditch and across a freshly planted field before getting stuck in a fence line on D Avenue north of Arlington. When deputies arrived, it was learned that Brandon Keith Grocholski, 25, of Lamont, was still in the vehicle. Upon investigation, Grocholski was was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated-first offense, driving while suspended, and third-degree criminal mischief. Grocholski was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held for an appearance in court.