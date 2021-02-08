Wednesday, Feb. 3
At about 8:34 p.m. Fayette County sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle in the ditch at the 8,000 block of K Avenue. Drake Kindon, 23, of West Branch, had been traveling southbound when he lost control of his 2004 Ford F150 and traveled into the west ditch. No injuries or damage was reported. The incident remains under investigation.
At about 9:08 p.m., a deputy observed a vehicle travel into the ditch at the 7,000 block of K Avenue. Ashely Ann Henke, 24, of Arlington, was traveling northbound before she lost control of her 2010 Pontiac G6 and traveled into the west ditch. No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.
At about 8:01 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle in the ditch near the 6,000 block of K Avenue. Upon a deputy's arrival it was discovered that the driver of the 2001 Chevy Silverado had left the scene. No injuries or damage were reported. The incident remains under investigation.
Saturday, Feb. 6
At about 5 .m., the Sheriff’s Office took a 911 call of a domestic disturbance taking place in the city of Westgate. Upon investigation Bryan Rodas, 42, of Westgate, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault while impeding airflow and causing bodily injury as well as obstruction of emergency communication. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.
Sunday, Feb. 7
At 12:59 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Juniper Road and 240th Street, north of West Union. Larry Smith, 57, of Clermont, was driving his 1997 Nissan Maxima when he pulled out from the stop sign and collided with a 2014 Chevy Impala driven by Maria Streif, 21, of West Union, causing her to go into the ditch. Smith’s vehicle was totaled and it is believed to be about $3,000 worth of damage was done to Streif’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Smith was cited for fail to yield upon entering a through highway. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Union Fire Department and Tri State Ambulance.
At approximately 7:54 p.m., a deputy initiated a traffic stop near the 19,000 block of Lincoln Road and arrested Melissa Sue Long, 37 of West Union, on the charges of operating while intoxicated-second offense (serious misdemeanor) and driving on wrong side of two-way highway (simple misdemeanor). The defendant was transported and held at the Fayette County Jail pending appearance with a magistrate.