Sunday, March 14
At 9:48 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a gas drive-off at the M&M Convenience store in Waucoma. A video of the incident was obtained and pictures of the driver were put on social media. Thanks to the help from the public, and after an investigation, the driver was identified as Brandon Kimber, 22, of Cresco, and he is charged with fifth-degree theft.
Saturday, March 20
At 11 p.m. a deputy stopped a UTV for a traffic violation and Robert Franzen, 55, of Hawkeye, was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated-first offense.
Sunday, March 21
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of garbage that was dumped in Otter Creek near Echo Valley Road. Upon investigation, it was learned Corey Wayne Moser, 47,of West Union had dumped bags of garbage, along with some paint and oil cans in Otter Creek. He is cited with littering, a simple misdemeanor.
At 12:25 a.m., a deputy arrested two people who were in a vehicle in the 500 block of High Street in the city of Arlington. The driver, Steffeny A. Rose, 39, of Arlington, had an outstanding arrest warrant from Buchanan County for a probation violation, original charge burglary in the third-degree and theft in the 5th degree. Bond was set in the amount of $2,800. Additionally, Rose and her passenger, Keith B. Ohlhauser 23, of Arlington, were arrested on drug charges and transported to the Fayette County Jail. Rose was charged with possession of methamphetamine-first offense (serious misdemeanor), keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation (aggravated misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Ohlhauser was charged with possession of methamphetamine-second offense (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of marijuana-second offense (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).