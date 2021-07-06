Thursday, July 1
At about 7:30 p.m., Justin lee Langreck, 26, of Waucoma, was arrested following a traffic stop in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue Northeast in Waucoma. He was charged with driving while license suspended and no registration, both simple misdemeanors. Langreck was transported to the Fayette County Jail.
Friday, July 2
At 1:58 a.m., a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy noticed suspicious activity on 4th Street South in Maynard. After further investigation, a Black 1994 Kawasaki VN750 motorcycle was found sideways in the roadway and abandoned. The deputy then followed footprints into shrubs and trees and found Dakota Lee Fratzke, 23, of Strawberry Point. Fratzke was arrested for interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanors), and possession of methamphetamine (serious misdemeanor).
Fratzke was also found to be in possession of the Black 1994 Kawasaki VN750 Motorcycle. Its owner was later identified in Maynard and confirmed the motorcycle was stolen. Fratzke also allegedly stole another motorcycle from another residence earlier. Frantzke was also charged with two counts of second-degree theft (Class D felonies), along with criminal trespass (serious misdemeanor) and other traffic infractions. Fratzke was transported to the Fayette County Jail.
Saturday, July 3
At about 3:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance in the city of St. Lucas. Zackery Michael Frazer, 27 of Oelwein, was arrested and charged with domestic assault (simple misdemeanor) and transported to the Fayette County Jail.
Monday, July 5
At 8:39 p.m., deputies were called to the city of Wadena in reference to a disturbance. They arrested Justin Amos Pritchard, 39 of Evansdale, for first-offense public intoxication (simple misdemeanor) and transported him to the Fayette County Jail.