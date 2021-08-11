Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Crash

This 2000 Buick drifted over the center line Sunday during a rain storm and crash head-on with another vehicle.

 Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday, Aug. 10

At 3:09 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a 911 report of a two-vehicle head-on accident at the intersection of Hwy. 18 and 280th Street outside of Clermont. Gregory Scott Ptacek, 72, of West Union, was driving a 2000 Buick during the rain storm when he drifted over into an oncoming 2011 Chevy driven by Cassie Marie Siebrecht, 33, of Clermont. Ptacek sustained minor injuries and was transport by Clermont Ambulance to Palmer Hospital in West Union. Both vehicles were considered a total loss and Ptacek was cited for crossing the center line. Fayette County was assisted by Clermont fire and Postville ambulance service.

Tags

Trending Food Videos