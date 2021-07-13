Friday, July 9
At 3:38 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle described as a 2000 Ford Taurus, operated by two minors out of Cedar Rapids, that could possibly be in the Elgin area. Deputies patrolled the area, and observed the stolen vehicle going at a high rate of speed on Hwy. 18 near Rose Road. Once the deputy pursued the vehicle, it attempted to elude officers until it crashed into a creek at a residence on Hwy. 18. At this time, it was believed that there were three minors in the car that fled. One of the male juvenile occupants was apprehended after a foot chase at Hwy. 18 and W Ave. The other two, a male and female juvenile, walked to a residence on X Avenue north of Hwy. 18 and stole a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Video footage on the property showed the two juveniles taking the vehicle at around 5 a.m. The vehicle was entered as stolen, and then later in the morning, the vehicle was observed in Fredericksburg, and it was believed that they were attempting to get to Waterloo.
A Bremer County Deputy observed the stolen minivan on Hwy. 63 southbound near Denver and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver attempted to elude officers again, but the chase came to an end when the vehicle went into the ditch and crashed southeast of Denver. The occupants again fled on foot.
After a search of the area by several agencies, the male and female juveniles were apprehended.
Juvenile referrals are pending on all three juvenile subjects. Fayette County charges include operating without owners consent, second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, and interference with official acts.
Other charges are pending in Bremer County, and Cedar Rapids. This incident remains under investigation.
Monday, July 12
At approximately 7:13 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 18 at the entrance to Skip-Away campground in Clermont. A 17-year-old male was driving a white 2009 Ford truck and leaving a private driveway entering Highway 18 to make a left hand turn. Luis Alberto Cervantes Rosas, 32, of Cedar Rapids, driving a white 2008 BMW, was eastbound on Highway 18. Cervantes Rosas believed the white Ford truck was about to pull out in front of him and took an evasive action in an attempt to avoid an accident. The BMW collided with the truck, striking it on the driver’s side. Both drivers were treated at the scene and released. A passenger in the vehicle Cervantes Rosas was driving, Rodrigo Marinez, 27, of Cedar Rapids, was transported by ambulance to Gundersen-Palmer Hospital in West Union for non-life threatening injuries. The BMW was estimated a total loss and the Ford truck sustained an estimated damage of $5,000. Cervantes Rosas was cited for no valid driver’s license and no proof of insurance—accident. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Clermont Fire, Clermont Ambulance, and Torkelson’s Towing.