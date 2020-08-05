Wednesday, Aug. 25
At 11:51 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jordan Tyler Kline, 20, of Clermont, on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on the charge of discarding of solid waste. He is accused of dumping garbage in the Elgin city dump that is designated for leaves and branches on April 24. The maximum civil penalty for discarding solid waste is $1,000 for each violation. Line was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on $5,000 bond pending an appearance with a magistrate.
Monday, Aug. 3
At 3:29 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a semitrailer colliding with a horse in the 1000 block of C Avenue; approximately two miles north of Lamont. Deputies learned that approximately 40 horses were running loose on the roadway when Henry Jay Jones, 66, of Harpers Ferry, was driving south bound in a 2005 Mack semitrailer when he struck a horse in the roadway. The semitrailer is a total loss and no injuries were reported. The accident remains under investigation.