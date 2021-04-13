Monday, April 12
At about 5:30 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a 911 call of a 2-year-old child that had been taken from their residence in Westgate. It was found through an investigation, that the alleged father, Joshua Joe Sandhagen, 36, of Independence, came to a residence in Westgate, assaulted a female subject and took the 2-year-old child. Sandhagen was located in Hazleton where he was arrested for domestic assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. The child was safely located at a residence in Lamont. Sandhagen was transported to Fayette County Jail, where he currently awaits initial appearance. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Iowa State Patrol, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, and Oelwein Police Department.
Tuesday, April 13
At about 12:30 a.m., Britney A. Piper, 30, of West Union, turned herself in at the Fayette County Jail on a probation violation warrant from Black Hawk County. Bond was set in the amount of $5,000. Piper posted the bond and was given a court date to appear in Black Hawk County at a later date.