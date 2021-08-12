Sunday, Aug. 8
At about 9:45 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of an assault in the 20,000 block of O Avenue, West Union. After an investigation, Rebecca O’Dell, 59, of West Union, was arrested and charged with simple assault, a simple misdemeanor. O’Dell was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, and held until initial appearance.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
At about 8 p.m., a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 100 Block of 3rd St NW, Oelwein After an investigation, Joshua James Levendusky, 39 of Oelwein, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled Substance (marijuana and methamphetamine) Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.