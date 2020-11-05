Wednesday, Nov. 4
At about 1:50 a.m., a Fayette County deputy stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 150 near Clark Street in the city of Fayette for an equipment violation. The driver Skylar Battaglia, 19, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and charged with driving while suspended, no insurance, failure to maintain seat belt and was also issued two warnings for equipment violations. The passenger, Shea C. Henderson 26, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested for interference with official acts and failure to maintain use of safety belt. Henderson also had an active warrant for his arrest out of North Liberty Police Department for burglary in the first degree and there was no bond. Henderson is being held in the Fayette County Jail waiting extradition to Johnson County. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fayette Police Department.