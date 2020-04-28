Monday, April 27
At 11:41 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car vs. deer accident on Juniper Road north of Great River Road. The driver of a 2015 Chevy Equinox, Dustin R. Ruroden 30, of West Union, was traveling south on Juniper Road when a deer ran in front of him. The vehicle sustained about. $5,000 in damage and Ruroden was not injured.
At about 2 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a violation of a no contact order. Deputies arrested Jamie Lee Solheim, 49 of Randalia, for violation of a no contact order, a simple misdemeanor. Solheim was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail.