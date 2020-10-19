Oct. 15-18
Thursday, Oct. 15
At 10:43 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 190th Street and Highway 150 about two miles south of West Union. Deputies discovered a vehicle driven by Brett C Hanson, 50, of Waucoma had pulled out onto Hwy 150 and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by Doris K. Howard, 80, of Elgin. Howard struck Hanson in the driver’s door and sent him into the east ditch. Only minor injuries were reported. Fayette County was assisted by Tri State Ambulance and West Union Fire Department at the scene. Hanson was cited for fail to yield the right away upon entering a highway.
Sunday, Oct. 18
At 8:34 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina M. Gray 34, of Ottumwa at a residence in Randalia after receiving a tip. Gray had three outstanding warrants for her arrest from Wapello County. The first one was for sex offender registration violation first offense, bond was set in the amount of $3000. The second warrant was for escape from custody, bond was set in the amount of $1000 and the third warrant was for violation of parole; there was no bond on this warrant. Gray was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where she is being held.