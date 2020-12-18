Thursday, Dec. 17
At approximately 5:30 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car vs. deer accident on 130th Street near N Avenue; approximately four miles north of Maynard. Hunter Ronald Kent-Thomas, 18, Fayette, was driving west bound in a 2005 GMC Yukon when he struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. The GMC was disabled and sustained approximately $3,000 in damage. No injuries were reported. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maynard Fire Department.
At approximately 4:50 p.m., a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 3 and K Avenue for excessive speed. Jessica Rae Lozenski, 30 of Minneapolis, was arrested for first-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-offense operating while intoxicated — both serious misdemeanors — and speeding, a simple misdemeanor. Lozenski was transported to Fayette County jail.