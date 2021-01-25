Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, Dec. 21

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office filed charges on two individuals for violations of the sex offender registry. Cory Arden Hursey, age 34 and James Lee Thorne, age 24 both of West Union were found to have social media accounts and failed to place them on the sex offender registry. Both will appear in court on a later date.

