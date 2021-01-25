...Snow Will Bring Travel Impacts Tonight...
.Snow is still on track to move into parts of northeast Iowa and
southwest Wisconsin by this evening and likely continue through
the night. Several inches of accumulation are expected, especially
the further south you go. The north edge of this storm system
could produce a tight gradient in expected snowfall.
If you have travel plans later today in eastern Iowa or southern
Wisconsin, check ahead and allow extra travel time.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Grant County. In Iowa, Fayette and
Clayton Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for can be found at 511IA.ORG or
511WI.GOV.
&&