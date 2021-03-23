Saturday, March 20
At 6:23 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a driving complaint near the area of Highway 3 and K Avenue. A Fayette Police officer initiated a traffic stop near the area of Klock Road and K Avenue with a vehicle matching the description provided. Deputies were called to assist with the investigation. Subsequently, Jonathan Michael Deprey, 22, of Fayette, was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated-first offense (serious misdemeanor).
Sunday, March 21
At 3:27 p.m., deputies were called to Inspiring Lives in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival and subsequent to the investigation Alyssa K. Eisenbacher, 29, of Fayette, was arrested on a warrant out of Dubuque County, transported to the Fayette County Jail and held pending transfer to Dubuque County. The incident remains under investigation with additional charges pending.
Monday, March 22
At 10:02 p.m., a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2013 Chrysler 300s for a traffic infraction on 152nd Street near Knight Road; approximately 1 mile north of Fayette. After further investigation, the occupants were found in possession of marijuana. Isaac Christopher Rios, 20, of Superior, Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana-first offense (serious misdemeanor), possession of cannabidiol- first offense (serious misdemeanor), and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. William Dior Stevenson, 23 of St. Paul, Minnesota, was also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana-first offense (serious misdemeanor). Rios and Stevenson were transported to the Fayette County Jail.