Saturday, Oct. 25
At approximately 2:45 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff's Office took multiple 911 calls of a UTV roll-over accident near the intersection of 95th St. and C Avenue just outside of Arlington. When Fayette County Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene it was found the driver of the 2020 Polaris Ranger, Albert Lawrence Cline, 35, of West Union, was intoxicated. Cline was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated-first offense. Two other passengers in the UTV were injured in the roll-over accident, one transported by ambulance to an emergency room in West Union. Cline was transported to Fayette County Jail. Fayette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Iowa State Patrol, Arlington Fire Department, Arlington Ambulance Service and the Iowa DNR. There was minimal damage to the 2020 Polaris Ranger.
Friday, Oct. 23
A deputy was called to the 26,000 block of Harding Road for car vs. deer. Upon arrival it was discovered a white 2008 Jeep Patriot struck a deer when the vehicle was driving south bound on Harding. The deer entered the roadway from the west ditch. Daniel Mathis, 31, of Waukon, was the driver of the vehicle. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle damage was estimated over $1,500 in damages. Fayette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Clermont EMS and Fire.