Case results
Quad Corp, of Davenport v. Raymond Lee and Gaylene L. Armel, of West Union. Judgment filed Oct. 23 for plaintiff of $2,092 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minn. v. Debra Rodman, of Maynard. Dismissed without prejudice on Oct. 24.
Richard Joseph Barry, of Oelwein v. Scott Sobel, of Oelwein. Judgment filed Oct. 29 for the plaintiff of $1,275 plus interest and court costs
Martha Luann Hope, of West Union v. Scott Ellis, of Monona, and Adam Thomas Zuck, of Waukon. Default judgment filed Oct. 29 for the plaintiff of $2,197.92 plus interest and court costs.
Viafield, of Charles City v. John Robert Puff, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Oct. 23 for the plaintiff of $1,491.42 plus interest and court costs. Nov. 5 filing says judgment was paid in full.
Veridian Credit Union, of Waterloo v. Amanda Sue Morris, of Fairbank. Judgment filed Oct. 23 for plaintiff of $4,680.58 plus interest and court costs.
Discover Bank, of Golden Valley, Minn. v. John M Rausch, of Waucoma. Judgment filed Oct. 24 for the plaintiff of $2,024.63 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Funding LLC, of Des Moines v. Bradley Jay Boleyn, of Hawkeye. Default judgment filed Oct. 23 for plaintiff of $817.48 plus interest and court costs.
Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics, of West Des Moines v. Shanna L Schroeder, of Elgin. Dismissed with prejudice on Oct. 30.
Midland Funding LLC, of Des Moines v. Charles Leeroy Chapman, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Oct. 29 for the plaintiff of $994.15 plus interest and court costs.
Convergence Acquisitions LLC, of Cedar Rapids v. Corrina Lee Drips, of Wadena. Default judgment filed Oct. 29 for the plaintiff of $1,231.47 plus interest and court costs.
Discover Bank, of Golden Valley, Minn. v. James G. Gustin, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Oct. 29 for the plaintiff of $2,669.43 plus interest and court costs.
Ferlin Leslie Lauer, of West Union v. Amanda Jean Vanhyfte, of Fayette. Default judgment filed Oct. 29 for the plaintiff of $4,450 plus interest and court costs.
Maynard Savings Bank v. Gary Roy Wright, of Oelwein. Judgment filed Oct. 29 requiring Wright be removed from 314 6th Ave. SW, Oelwein, and the plaintiff be put in possession of the property.
Matt Properties LLC, of Sumner v. David M Heidt and Kristy Ranae Heidt, of Oelwein. Order filed Oct. 29 says the parties reached an agreement and the Heidts have until Dec. 1 to vacate 302 5th Ave. SE, Oelwein.
Gage & Gage Plumbing & Heating Inc., of West Union v. Michael Langreck, of St. Lucas. Dismissed with prejudice on Oct. 28.
Mebyer Corporation, of Oelwein v. Nicole Renee Lemme, of Oelwein. Order filed Nov. 5 that says the defendant agreed to vacate 318 5th Ave. SE, Oelwein, by Nov. 18.
Cases filed
Cavalry Spv I LLC, of Golden Valley, Minn. v. Cole Alan Odneal, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $1,978.11 filed Oct. 23.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc., of Cedar Falls v. Darin Allan and Kelli S. Christensen, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $3,669 filed Oct. 23.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., of Waterloo v. Cassandra Lynn and Steven Gates, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $1,057.36 filed Oct. 23.
MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center v. Jody Lynne and Jonathan James Knock, of Oelwein. Petition for money judgment of $500.05 filed Oct. 23.
Steven Wulfekuhle, of Fayette. v. Dennis Lee Vandersee, of Fayette. Petition for a money judgment of $3,565.88 filed Oct. 25.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC, of Golden Valley Minn v. Stacey L Gaede, of Fayette. Petition for a money judgment of $1,726.91 filed Oct. 25.
Barclays Bank Delaware, of Des Moines v. Amanda Sue Morris, of Fairbank. Petition for a money judgment of $1,976.97 filed Oct. 28.
Corinne Eva Maria and Jason Paul Schares, of Oelwein v. Joni Jr. Yoder, of Waverly. Petition for a money judgment of $6,350 filed Oct. 28.
Mebyer Corporation, of Oelwein v. Nicole Renee Lemme, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment filed Oct. 28.
Credit Bureau Service Of Iowa, Inc., of Oskaloosa. v. Daniel Lee and Jackie Marie Wegner, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $3,884.58 filed Oct. 29.
— Chris Baldus, editor