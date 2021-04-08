WEST UNION — The CPA firm Gardiner and Co. of Charles City presented the yearly auditor report to the Fayette County Supervisors in Monday’s regular weekly meeting held at the West Union courthouse.
The auditor’s report covered the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. It specifically looked at governmental activities, each of the major funds, and other remaining funds administered by Fayette County.
Ms. Elizabeth Thyer of Gardiner and Co. presented the report. She stated that two material errors were found but subsequently corrected. Financial statements have were adjusted to reflect the corrections.
The report noted a need for improved internal control procedures. The Fayette County auditor has agreed to make those improvements. The COVID pandemic affected how the auditor’s office conducted business over the past year. The resulting changes in how the auditor’s office conducted business were the underlying cause for some of the needed improvements.
In other business, Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz presented his weekly update to the board members. He informed the board that snow removal costs for this past winter had totaled approximately $640,000. The last few years have seen it range anywhere from $400,000 to $1.04 million.
The road department had received a request for installing an additional stop sign at the intersection of B Avenue and 20th Street. Fantz recommended approval.
Fantz reported that an offer was made and accepted for the parts counter/mechanic position.
Clerk of the Court Elizabeth Nuss supplied the supervisors with an update on the installation of a video display system in the courtroom. The new system will allow the court to view Zoom calls and view video presentations related to court proceedings.
The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be on April 12 at 9 am in the courthouse.