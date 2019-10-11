WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, before attending ribbon cutting for the Acorn Road Bridge and W51 Asphalt Project at 11:30 a.m.
During the Secondary Roads Update — which is normally when County Engineer Joel Fantz presents news from his department — the supervisors will go into closed session to discuss buying or selling real estate. Then, the supervisors are scheduled to consider establishing a minimal-maintenance road — 210th Street — which was formerly known as Spencer and Conkey Road.
Supervisors will take up David Bushaw’s request to use the courthouse’s courtroom and assembly room for the Democratic Party caucus on Feb. 3.
At 9:30 a.m., the board will meet with Staci Schroeder to approve a Drug Free proclamation.