WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will vote on next year's budget and property tax rates when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday at the county courthouse in West Union.
At 10 a.m. the supervisors will have a public hearing on the 2021-22 fiscal year county budget and then consider adopting the budget and a resolution regarding the compensation of elected officials.
The county's proposed $22.6 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22 includes a 6.01258 tax rate per $1,000 of taxable valuation for urban areas and a 9.26258 rate for rural areas, according to the hearing's public notice. Those rates are down from the 2020-21 fiscal year rates of 6.0362 for urban areas and 9.2862.
Regarding the compensation for elected officials issue, in December, the supervisors voted 2-1 to approve pay increases for county elected officials that were recommended by the Compensation Board. The increases will take effect July 1. The county treasurer, recorder and auditor will receive a 5% increase, while the county supervisors, sheriff and attorney will each receive a 3% increase.
Supervisors Marty Stanbrough and Janell Bradley voted in favor, while Jeanine Tellin voted against.
County compensation boards have been the topic of legislation at the State Capitol this year. The Senate's Local Government Committee on Feb. 16 recommended passage of a bill to require county compensation boards to also "consider the current economic health of the county, state, and country" when recommending the compensation schedule.
A proposal to eliminate county compensation boards made it out of Senate and House subcommittees.
The supervisors have a second public hearing scheduled for Monday, as well. At 10:45 a.m., the supervisors plan to have a county budget amendment hearing for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year and adoption of the amendment.
According to the public notice, increases in revenue noted in the amendment are because of delinquent property taxes, COVID Cares grant money, an economic development refund, weapons permits, prisoner room and board reimbursement, public safety fees, recording of instruments, real estate transfer tax, camping fees, R.E.A.P, and zoning and subdivision fees.
The notice says increases in expenses in the budget amendment are caused by wages, overtime, FICA, Ipers for Sheriff's Department along with safety and protection supplies, transportation fees, electric light and power, water and sew and office equipment and furniture.
"Other Departments had increases due to Cares Grant, Equipment Insurance, Education & Training exp., Property Taxes, Contribution to Fairgrounds, Medical Examiner fees and Juvenile Court Ordered Care," the notice says.
Monday's agenda also includes:
• Considering award of continuous concrete slab bridge replacement project over Volga River to Taylor Construction Inc. for $495,760.50.
• Considering awarding of a bridge replacement project — cast-in-place box culvert on 120th Street over unnamed creek to K Construction Inc. for $103,731.60.
• Approving a 12-month Class C liquor license with outdoor service and Sunday Sales for European Rural Heritage Institute doing business as Heritage Farm Park.