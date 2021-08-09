WEST UNION — Fayette County doesn’t need voters’ permission to finance an estimated $7.6 million project to build towers to improve emergency communications, but the Board of Supervisors would need to sort out how to make the payments.
The supervisors have not yet taken any votes regarding going forward with the project, the size of it or the financing.
The supervisors had a conference call during their regular meeting on Monday with Maggie Burger from Speer Financial. She had sent them draft 12-year and 15-year payment schedules for general obligation bond issues of $7.5 million and $8 million. The tower project meets the state requirement for essential county purpose, she said, so a bond referendum would not be necessary. Public hearings, however, would be.
The supervisors discussed existing revenue sources that could be used to make the bond payments. That includes the local option sales tax. Its renewal is expected to be on the ballot this fall. The supervisors have delayed approving the ballot language as they’ve explored tower financing.
The annual total raised through the tax collected on sales from rural businesses in the county — roughly $700,000 — could cover payments estimated in at least one of the bond scenarios. However, the tax is currently put into the county’s Rural Services Fund and used for property tax relief.
If the supervisors were to dedicate all or some of the tax toward the tower project, that would need to be in the ballot question language.
Supervisor Janell Bradley equated using the sales tax toward the tower project to property tax relief because the county would not need to add a new tax levy.
“That is property tax relief, that’s what it is,” she said. “Then we are not actually assessing any levy. To me that is property tax relief ... I like the idea of no new levy.”
If all of the sales tax is rerouted to the tower project, the Rural Services Levy would need to be increased, Auditor Lori Moellers told the supervisors.
Another potential funding source is the Emergency 911 Board. The supervisors want to know how much it can contribute toward the project.
“I would like to see the biggest share of this payment coming from 911,” said Supervisor Jeanine Tellin.
Mental health services director
The supervisors met in person with new County Social Services Executive Director Mary McKinnell for an introduction. She began in October following the retirement of founder Bob Lincoln.
She discussed the changes in how the state is funding mental health services. The counties will continue to have input through the CSS board of directors, she said.
McKinnell also discussed some of what CSS offers over its 12-county region.
“Coming from Illinois to Iowa, I’m so impressed by all the services available,” she said. Examples of services not at her Illinois location include a mobile crisis team.
“I’m just beyond impressed, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be better.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved a waiver of the subdivision agreement for Scott and Linda Jencks, of Waucoma, to split 2.89 acres from a 25.26-acre parcel to add to a 4.01-acre parcel in Eden Township in an Agricultural Zoning District adjacent on the south and on the east of 28277 Usher Road.
• Approved a waiver of the subdivision ordinance for Steven and Cheryl Peterson, of West Union, to split about 6.40 acres from a 76.96-acre parcel in Dover Township in an Agricultural Zoning District at 26173 Juniper Road. Also, 5.54 acres, including a site with a building, is also being split from the 76.96-acre parcel.
• Approved a waiver of the subdivision ordinance for Renae and Clyde Franzen, of West Union, to split 1.14 acres from a 74.08-acre parcel in Auburn Township in an Agricultural Zoning District at 29428 Major Road.
• Approved a Segregation of Duties Policy.
• Approved an Election Misconduct and Penalties Resolution. Tellin said the resolution was done at the behest of the county insurance provider “so we are covered.”