Fayette County youth to celebrate National 4-H Week Oct. 6-12

The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is “Inspire Kids to Do.” 4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture, civic engagement and many more.
The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H.
Throughout the week of Oct. 6-12, Michele Kelly, County Youth Coordinator has challenged the youth to participate in a week of fun by having a designated theme for each day.
Sunday, Oct. 6 is “Spotlight Sunday.” Participants are asked to share a photo of themselves and what they like about 4-H.
“Mark-It Monday” is Oct. 7. Share your Spotlight Sunday challenge or create a 4-H poster and hang in a public place for others to see. Also, on Monday evening, there will be a Splatter Guard pumpkin project workshop being held at the Extension Office from 6-7:30 pm. Cost is $5 and covers supplies for the first 20 people who register.
Tuesday, Oct. 8 is “Tag-It Tuesday.” Youth are encouraged to show your pride in being a Fayette County 4-H member by dressing in green and sharing your photos with others. If using social media use hashtags: #4HRocksFayetteCounty, #FayetteCounty4H, or #FayetteCounty4HProud. Wednesday, Oct. 9, youth are encouraged to write a note or thank you to their club leader including a few words of encouragement or just to say “thanks” for all he/she has done for them since it is “Write it Wednesday.”
“Talk It Thursday,” Oct. 10, is time to talk 4-H to a minimum of 3 people, face to face and tell them your favorite 4-H memory.
As the week winds down Friday, Oct. 11 will be “Fan Day Friday.” Wear your favorite ISU or 4-H shirt showing your pride in either the Cyclones or 4-H program.
Service Saturday will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, as 4-H members will be assisting at the Fayette County Mobile Food Pantry at Crossfire Church in West Union from 8:30 a.m. — noon. Dress attire for the day is anything green and participants are asked to come prepared to unload the truck and distribute food to the attendees.
A “Mike Reick’s Chicken Dinner” with all the fixings will be served from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the Dance Pavilion in Fayette County Fairgrounds, West Union, on Sunday, Oct. 13. This is open to the public, with tickets at $10 for ages 10 and older, $6 for ages 5-9, youth 4 and under are served a free dinner. All proceeds will help with rebuilding the Clover Café.
“Serving as the County Youth Coordinator the last 15½ years I have seen many youths complete nine plus years in 4-H, starting as a Clover Kid and sticking with 4-H through graduation,” said Michele Kelly. One of the prominent areas of interest is in citizenship, according to Kelly.
“The Citizenship program area, now known as the Civic Engagement project area, is an area that I’ve seen youth get more involved in. I also feel it helps that several counties within Region 4 offer a 4-H Nation Citizenship trip. This trip includes spending a day at the state capital and a week in Washington D.C, touring the many sites and providing hands on opportunities youth are not given in Iowa,” Kelly said. “Youth of today love traveling and I know that giving them this great opportunity to destinations such as this makes them realize that life in Iowa or even within their own family isn’t all that bad.”
Kelly said one of the biggest eye openers for 4-H youth while in DC is working in DC Kitchens.
“DC Kitchens is a place in which our group will prepare thousands of meals to be served in the DC school system and the homeless,” she said.
Kelly continued, “Many individuals feel that 4-H is only the County Fair. Yes, it is a big component, but it is not the only thing 4-H has to offer. 4-H is not just cows and cookies, 4-H has many, many different project areas in which youth can learn lifelong skills in such as food and nutrition, photography, robotics, computer science, STEM, Consumer Management and many more. 4-H is a community of young people across America learning life skills, leadership and civic engagement.”
To learn more about Fayette County 4-H, contact Michele at the Fayette County Extension Office, 218 South Main, Fayette, IA 52142, call 563-425-3331 or email kellymd@iastate.edu The Extension Office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.