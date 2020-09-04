The $7.2 million resurfacing project that included 26 miles of Fayette County black top roads is complete.
That’s what County Engineer Joel Fantz told the Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting, Monday, Aug. 31.
New paving was done on B66 from Hawkeye to V68, W14 from Hawkeye to 150th St., C50 and roads on Oelwein’s west side to V68, part of 40th Street and a mile of Outer Road on Oelwein’s east side, inside towns of Waucoma and Alpha, W14 from St. Lucas to 275th Street, and shouldering, pavement overlay, centerline and edgeline rumble strips on the curve north of Elgin. $7.6 million paving project complete
“We are hoping to have the shouldering, driveways, striping, manhole adjustments, and Stop panels completed within two weeks in the Hawkeye and Alpha areas so that we can fully open B66 and W14 south of Hawkeye,” Fantz said.
The County procured a $5 million bond in order to pay for the project.
In other action the County Board awarded a contract to K Construction of Elkader in the amount of $80,937 to replace a bridge on Edge Road.
The County Board noted that a unique aspect to this project is that a 100-year-old truss will be re-purposed to complete the project. The truss was originally part of a three-truss span bridge on County Road C-33. The truss was moved in 1970 to the bridge that spanned the Volga River on Acorn Road east of Wadena. The bridge was replaced with a new bridge last year, but the 100-year-old truss was salvaged and will now be used once again.
This new bridge will be over a creek and will be a five-ton rated structure. Fantz said the road sees little traffic.
“This will be a neat project. It’s something we don’t get to do too often,” Fantz said.
The project is expected to start in late October.
The County Board also discussed applying for COVID-19 relief funding through the CARES and FEMA programs. It was reported that Fayette County has been allotted $249,000 in CARES funding. Different entities within the county can apply for a portion of that funding. The proposal from Fayette County is still being completed, and the County Board is expected to act on a final resolution at its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Funds will be used to cover the extra costs associated with COVID-19 mitigation efforts including extra protective equipment, extra cleaning supplies, training, and more.
Fantz also informed the County Board that a company has bought several of the wind turbines west of Hawkeye and plans to start their operation. They will be replacing the operating controls and installing longer blades to allow the turbines to run at lower wind speeds and increasing power by 20 percent.