The Fayette Community Library Book Sale will be 1-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The library is at 104 W. State St., Fayette. For details call 563-425-3344.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|6 Months
|$59.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$119.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SW @ 3mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest local and national news.