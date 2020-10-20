Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Fayette Community Library Book Sale will be 1-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The library is at 104 W. State St., Fayette. For details call 563-425-3344.

 

 
 
 