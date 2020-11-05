Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Fayette Police Department and Upper Iowa University Peacocks for Progress student organization are doing a Christmas Toy Drive through Friday, Nov. 13. Donations can be dropped off at the police department. All funds/toys will go to Helping Services for Youth and Families, and the Riverview Center at the end of the donation period.