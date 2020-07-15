Yoga Genesis in Fayette is offering classes indoors at the studio, at 246 S. Main St., Fayette, with a maximum of nine students to maintain a six-foot separation. Drop-in attendance is unavailable to maintain distancing. Students are invited to bring their own mat, yoga blocks and blanket to class, which are all available to purchase at the studio.
It is currently offering a gentle yoga class on Monday and Friday 9-10 a.m., $5 per class or pre-purchase 10 classes for $40. A beginner to intermediate class is offered Tuesdays 6-7 p.m. for $9 each or $72 for a pre-purchased 10-class pass. Thursdays, 12-1 p.m. is a loving kindness practice with gentle movements and plenty of meditation for $5 each.
To sign up, reach out through the Yoga Genesis Facebook page, email yogagenesis@outlook.com, text or call 319-461-5396.
Masks are not required. It is not recommended to borrow studio equipment though possible.