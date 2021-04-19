WEST UNION — It’s spring and families are invited out to attend an upcoming Fayette Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) program to enjoy and learn about the natural world around us.
On Saturday, May 1, TAKO will be hosting their popular antler shed hunt and other activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Echo Valley Park shelter, east of West Union. This is a free event, and the first held by Fayette TAKO since the pandemic.
This is a Take A Kid Outdoors, not drop a kid outdoors. Legal guardian of the children should participate with them and a waiver needs to be signed.
In addition to hunting for deer antler sheds, other crafts like rock painting, etc., will be on the program. A light noon lunch is included. Masks and social distancing are recommended. For further information, contact Fayette TAKO chair Leif White at 319-939-1567.
Echo Valley Road forks southeast off of South Pine Street in West Union, where South Pine leaves the residential area. Persons going to Echo Valley State Park should follow Echo Valley Road southeast out of West Union. About a half mile past the country club, will be the turnoff to the park on the east side of the road.