WES UNION — What a better way to enjoy nature and the snowy outdoors in the winter than going sledding down a nice sloping hill and then enjoying a cup of hot chocolate. On Saturday, Jan. 18, the Fayette Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) chapter is holding this monthly event in the natural beauty of the Driftless Area of northeast Iowa. It will be held at the Houg Conservation Farm near West Union, running from 9 a.m. to noon.
This free, family-oriented event is open to the public, and families are asked to bring their own sledding equipment.
To get to the farm, at the north edge of West Union on Hwy. 52, turn east on the hard surface road to Elgin and follow TAKO signs to the event. In case of lack of snow, the event will ne cancelled.
Any questions, contact TAKO President Leif White at 319-939-1567.