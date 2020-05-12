HAZLETON – Naturalists at Fontana Nature Center south of Hazleton announced a birth over the weekend. A baby bison was born to one of the bison cows in the preserve, just in time for Mother’s Day. Naturalist Sondra Cabell posted photos of the new calf on the nature center’s Facebook page, which garnered a large response, as well as more visitors to the park to see the new baby.
The little bison was born Saturday afternoon, May 9, and according to some of the social media posts from those who watched, the birth took approximately 90 minutes. Within another half hour after its entrance into the world, the little one was on its feet.
Cabell says its sex is yet to be determined, since mama and baby moved to the back of the pasture to distance themselves from sightseers for now. The bison are generally quite docile, but Cabell said they growled and stomped a bit when she got out of her car to take photos Saturday.
The small herd at Fontana is American Bison, although Cabell says the reference to “buffalo” is just as well recognized. She has been with the Buchanan County Conservation for 20 years and said bison were at Fontana when she arrived and have probably been there 30 years or more.
The herd consists of two cows and a bull, with a calf born each spring between March and May. Right now, the Fontana bison herd still has the yearling calf born last year. Normally, it would have been sold this spring, but staff has decided to hold off on the sale until early fall.
Both male and female bison grow horns. Baby bison weigh from 40 to 70 pounds at birth. Cows mature to 1,800 to 2,000 pounds and bulls, closer to 3,000 pounds. It is the largest mammal in North America.
A full-grown bison may look bulky and cumbersome, but can run at speeds up to 40 mph. Cabell says that is another reason to maintain respectful distances from them, as they could easily overtake a human on foot in the pasture if provoked. When feeding and checking on the bison, staff use a vehicle inside the fence.
Cabell said that while staff do not name the animals at Fontana, visitors often have their own pet names for them. She said persons interested in being a sponsor for any of the animals can check the website to see what is currently available.
It’s especially fitting that the baby bison was born on May 9, since it is an historic day for bison. On May 9, 2016, President Barack Obama signed the National Bison Legacy Act into law, making the American Bison the official national mammal of the United States.