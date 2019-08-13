Friday, Aug. 9
At 7:15 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Main and NW Spring Street in St. Lucas. Upon further investigation, Bryan Robert Snyder, 30, of Waucoma, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor. Snyder was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he awaited initial appearance.
At approximately 10:53 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a call of debris in the traveled portion of the roadway south of Fayette. Upon arrival, it was found that an Ethan Michael Albrecht, 32, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., was traveling southbound in a black 2012 Ford Edge Sport Utility on Highway 150 near 120th Street when he struck a tire in the roadway causing disabling damage to his vehicle. The vehicle sustained approximately $1500 in damage, and no injuries were reported.
Saturday, Aug. 10
At 10:09 p.m. a Fayette County Deputy Sheriff initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 Ford F150 for a traffic infraction near the intersection of Highway 150 and 165th Street; approximately one mile north of Fayette. Upon further investigation, the driver Stephanie Lynn Klimesh, 28, of Calmar, was found to be intoxicated. Klimesh was arrested for operating while intoxicated 1st offense, serious misdemeanor, and child endangerment, aggravated misdemeanor. Klimesh was transported to the Fayette County Jail and awaits an initial appearance from a judge.
At 2:20 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 150 just north of 240th Street, less than a mile north of West Union. Deputies arrived and found Elizabeth Heimer-Lang, 18, was northbound on Hwy 150 when she lost control of her 2008 Honda CRV. The vehicle entered the east ditched and rolled multiple times. Heimer-Lang did not report any injuries and her vehicle is considered a total loss. Heimer-Lang was cited for failure to maintain control.