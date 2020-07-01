OELWEIN — This weekend and sometimes the days before and after, are filled with celebrating the nation’s birth of independence. There will be barbecues, parades, music and bursts of fireworks in celebration of July 4th. But not everyone likes fireworks. Along with people who suffer from PTSD, animals are also afraid of the explosive sounds of firecrackers and fireworks.
Not only can fireworks be stressful on dogs during the 4th – they can also lead to dogs getting lost and separated from their pet parents.
There are some important things to consider to help your pet during the 4th of July firework celebrations.
Make sure your dog has access to a familiar environment – whether you’re at home with them or not – where they will feel most secure. This could include:
- their kennel
- your bedroom
- a gated-off area where your dog spends a lot of their time
You can also leave the television or radio on, or just turning on a fan in the room may help.
There are body wraps, pheromone diffusers and calming collars that may help some dogs.
Additional tips to consider for your dog:
If your 4th of July plans involve being outdoors with your dog, make sure your pet has access to shade and plenty of water throughout the day.
Keep identification on your pet at all times: Unfortunately, many pets get lost during the first week in July, especially on July 4. They may run in search of a safe hiding place and the stress adds to confusion on finding their way home.
Always keep an ID on your pet with updated information.