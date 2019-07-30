Most kids who go shopping with their parents to large retail outlets will make a beeline to the toys or electronic gadgets departments to check out the latest offerings. But 9-year-old Grayson Yearous is not like most kids. His mom, Lesley, knows she can always find him in the gardening department, studying a packet of seeds or looking at an interesting planter or garden item.
But then, Lesley confesses she is often right next to her son, looking over merchandise and dreaming up new groupings for their yard.
“He has his grandmother’s green thumb, and I guess so do I,” Lesley said, referring to her late mother Diann Blitsch. She and her family now live in her mother’s home on South Frederick and inherited not only her green thumb, but several mature flowerbeds that Diann maintained with love and pride over the years.
“She was the true, diehard gardener. We just try to keep everything up to her expectations,” Lesley said.
Grayson especially enjoys working in the gardens, keeping weeds pulled out and lovingly caring for the colorful plantings. He had seen a photo of his mom as a child in front of a towering sunflower that she had grown and for which she won recognition. In his mind, Grayson decided he would try to beat her record.
This year he has added something of his own to one of the garden spots. He bought a packet of sunflower seeds in the spring and planted them near a split-rail fence in the backyard. He is amazed at their growth.
Last week, Grayson and Grandpa Jake measured the tallest of the mammoth plants, which topped 9 feet. Grinning in the shade of his prized sunflower, he asked his mom, “Did I beat your record?”
“I think you did!” she said.
Since then, Grayson had a little bad luck with wind toppling one of his sunflowers, but the giant flower remains, supported by a flagpole that Grandpa Jake and his dad Jeremy Yearous used to stake it up.
“The sunflowers are amazing. I had pretty good luck growing cucumbers before and tried watermelons, but they didn’t turn out. I’m really happy with how big the sunflowers grew,” he said.
Grayson is looking forward to watching birds feed on his sunflowers when they mature in the fall. Then he will probably get out a seed catalog and page through it as he dreams of something new to grow next season. Perhaps his garden will be visited by The Great Pumpkin next year.