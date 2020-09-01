U.S. races will look the same in Buchanan, Clayton and Fayette counties.
For U.S. President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (D – Pa.) pose the major-party challenge to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence (R – Fla.).
Other more-known minor parties seeking the presidency and their candidates include Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian – S.C.), Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker (Green – N.Y.).
There is one pair running for president that hails from Iowa, Ricki Sue King/Dayna R. Chandler (Genealogy Know Your Family History - Windsor Heights/Des Moines).
And yes, Kanye West is running. For the full list, visit https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/Candidates/generalcandidatelist.pdf.
For the U.S. Senate, Theresa Greenfield (Democrat – Des Moines) is the major-party challenger to Sen. Joni Ernst (Republican – Des Moines). Rick Stewart (Libertarian – Cedar Rapids) and Suzanne Herzog (NP – West Des Moines) will also be on the ticket.
In U.S. Senate District 1, Ashley Hinson (R – Marion) is challenging Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D – Dubuque).
No third-party candidates filed for state races, so these will look similar to right after the primary.
BUCHANAN COUNTY – STATEHOUSE
For District 32 state senator, Pam Egli (D – Waverly) is challenging Sen. Craig Johnson (R – Independence).
For District 48 state senator, Eric Green (D – Monticello) is challenging Sen. Dan Zumbach (R – Ryan).
For District 64 state representative, there is a “jump ball” election between newcomers Chad Ingels (R – Randalia) and Jodi Grover (D – Independence). Iowa Rep. Bruce Bearinger did not seek re-election owing to taking another position.
For District 95 state representative — Christian Andrews (D – Mount Vernon), Charlie McClintock (R – Alburnett). Rep. Louis Zumbach (R – Monticello) is retiring.
CLAYTON COUNTY – STATEHOUSE
For District 28 state senator, Matt Tapscott (D – Decorah) will face Mike Klimesh (R – Spillville). Sen. Michael Breitbach (R – Strawberry Point) is retiring.
For District 55 state representative, Kayla Koether (D – Decorah) is challenging Michael R. Bergan (R – Dorchester) in a rematch.
For District 56 state representative, Angela Reed, (D – Guttenberg) will challenge Rep. Anne Osmundson (R – Volga).