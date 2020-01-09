The Daily Register’s Female Athlete of the Week from West Central is leading her basketball team in multiple categories.
After 10 games, junior Bryleigh Rouse, who is a force at the post position, is a team leader in points scored (131), field goal percentage (51.8%), steals (33), and rebounds (79).
She is tied with sophomore Emma Michels for most free throws made (15).
In the conference she is fourth in field goal percentage and in rebounds, fifth in points scored, and sixth in steals.
She scored her season high on Dec. 12 against Starmont.
In West Central’s road win against Oelwein, Rouse pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the team as well as contributing 12 points, two assists, three steals and one block.