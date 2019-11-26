Olde Tyme Christmas will once again feature the Festival of Trees, but it will be at a new location — 3 South Frederick — from 4-8 p.m. Friday.
An array of trees will be decorated by local businesses, individuals and organizations. Walk around the beautifully and creatively decorated trees and vote for your favorite. Warm up while you are voting with a free cup of hot chocolate sponsored and served by Tim Reed State Farm Insurance.
While at the Festival of Trees, be sure to take a look at the Wreaths on display. Wreaths will be decorated and donated by various businesses and individuals. This event is a fundraiser for Plaza Park maintenance and upkeep.
The wreaths will be sold by silent auction held during the festival hours on Friday. Winners of the wreaths will be notified on Monday following the event.