DES MOINES — High school athletics officials restricted the number of fans for Friday's Boys Basketball State Tournament championship games at Wells Fargo Arena because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association issued a statement announcing the games will be played "with spectator restrictions due to increasing concern of the spread and impact of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
"Spectators who purchased tickets in advance of Friday’s games at Wells Fargo Arena will be refunded at the point of purchase.
"Each of Friday’s participating schools will be allowed up to 100 total entrants, free of charge. The 100 total include the official team traveling party. The IHSAA recommends these entrants are immediate family members of your traveling party."
Participating schools were required to submit a list of names for those attending.
The Wapsie Student Section tweeted on Thursday: "Unfortunately, our student section will not be able to attend this game, but that's not stopping us from cheering on our boys from back home! Bring back that trophy so we can celebrate with you!"