FFA student describes gold-winning nitrogen reduction project, its relevance

Oelwein High School senior Aryn Glew described for fellow high-school students at the STEM Fair on Thursday her supervised agricultural experience (SAE) agriscience project studying nitrogen reduction, its relevance to recent events, and the bioreactor she added to it this year.
Glew has added to the SAE project each year, said FFA adviser and vocational agriculture teacher Jennifer Dillon, who joined the district this year.
Glew’s work on the project earned her a gold medal as of July at the virtually-held Iowa FFA 2020 Agriscience Fair, in the category of Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems (ENR).
“She was one of the state top winners in her area, so that was pretty cool,” Dillon said.
“It started out simple but she continues to add and make adjustments and try different strategies to see how it changes the data,” Dillon said.
Glew described her project and its relevance.
“I have a 60-foot long pond,” Glew said. “For the first 25 feet of my pond, I plant wild rice in it to help reduce nitrogen runoff from the field.
“Why this is important to everyone is, the Des Moines Water lawsuit happened a few years ago. And basically farmers were putting too much nitrogen on their field and it was running off and getting into the water that was making it to the Des Moines Water (Works) and they couldn’t take it all out… People were drinking water with the nitrate in it, and they were getting very sick, potentially really young kids, so they go to the hospital, and finally after a while they figured out what was happening and Des Moines Water sued a bunch of farmers in the area,” by way of the drainage districts in Sac, Buena Vista and Calhoun counties, under the federal Clean Water Act, seeking to have them regulated as point sources of pollution, such as cities and manufacturing plants are.
Federal Judge Leonard Strand dismissed all of Water Works’ claims against the drainage districts, determining that Iowa’s water quality problems are an issue for the Iowa legislature to resolve. In dismissing part of the lawsuit, Strand said the utility “may well have suffered an injury,” but the drainage districts have no power to address them (Des Moines Register, March 2017).
“So I wanted to see if there was a way to prevent that from happening but keep it cost-efficient for the farmer, not affect their yield in the field,” Glew continued.
“I created a pond and put wild rice to reduce nitrogen, because wild rice was very prevalent at one point in Iowa. So the wild rice has reduced the nitrogen from about 250 parts per million to about 50 ppm in the span of three years.
To add to her project this year, Glew created a bioreactor. Bioreactors are pits that are dug into the edge of fields typically where the tile lines flow to, to filter the water.
“Basically they dig a pit about 30 feet deep, then sometimes they put cement around it kind of like a pool, then they lay plastic, wood chips, another layer of plastic and cement, and they put wood on top,” she said. “These are usually about 90 feet long by 30 feet wide and can cost anywhere from $6,000 upwards to $80,000 depending what you get.
“I wanted to make one that was cost-efficient for farmers. I made mine for about $500. I dug a pit, I laid plastic, wood chips, another layer of plastic, and the dirt on top, and it only cost $500 for fuel, materials and labor.”
Adding to her tri-fold presentation board of the data, Glew had modeled the bioreactor in a small rectangular prism plastic box with straws in either end.
“So how I made mine, (the) tile line goes in one side, and the water flows through it, and as the water’s flowing through the wood chips, the bacteria on the wood chips is taking and using that nitrogen and all the nutrients in it as food so it’s soaking it all up so it doesn’t stay in the water,” she said. “Then it (the water) flows out the other side and back into the pond so all the wild rice soaks up whatever is left of the nitrogen.”
Dillon had more to say about the farm runoff situation in light of discussion of the Des Moines Water Works case.
“It really brings awareness for people,” Dillon said.
“What we try and talk about is the fact that most producers are very good stewards of the land, they want to try and protect (it). It doesn’t make sense to over-apply fertilizer because that’s money just washing down the stream and it affects the environment.
“We try and talk about, while we want to produce high-yielding crops, it’s really important to manage your environment because the land produces that crop, and if we don’t take care of it, you’re not going to have crops anyway.”
There are best practices for when to apply nitrogen and how much to apply, she said.