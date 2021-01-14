Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

 

Scholarship applications from Fidelity Bank & Trust are now available for the 2021 College Scholarship Program. The forms are available at all locations of Fidelity Bank & Trust or by visiting www.bankfidelity.bank. Applications are due by March 31.

The program seeks to award 28, $500 scholarships to area high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college or vocational school. The students and their parents need not be customers of the bank.

The scholarships will be awarded based on scholastic standing, extra curricular activities, community involvement, financial need and a short essay on why the individual should be considered for this scholarship.

Interested high school students should contact their high school guidance office or local branch for further assistance in completing the application. Winners will be announced in early April.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Trending Food Videos