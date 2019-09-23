Fifth annual Fall Fling brings good crowd to barbecue competition

The weather may have started out a little sketchy for the fifth annual Fall Fling in downtown Oelwein, but nothing could dampen the spirits of the eight barbecue teams that smoked and grilled their way through the cookoff competition outside the Plaza.
This year’s meat selections were whole wings, pork butt, pork loin, and beef brisket, with three additional trophies given for People’s Choice Best Sauce, People’s Choice Barbecue, and Best Barbecue.
Local participating teams were Team Mulfinger, Husky Burgers BBQ, T&T Barbecue, Bubba-Q, Team Fluffy, and Salt & Pepper. Also traveling from Cedar Rapids was Matty Mack’s Shed Snacks, and from Waterloo, Love That Smoke BBQ.
Judges for the day of meat tasting were Chuck and Barb Geilenfeld, certified Kansas City Barbecue Society judges, and Jeff Meyers, Fareway Meat Manager. The judges were not allowed to see any of the teams or know the names of any participants. They were kept in the conference room at the Plaza where the numbered containers were delivered to be judged. In addition to sampling all of the entries, the judges were allowed to take home leftovers from each container.
“My kids are going to mug me when I walk in the door,” Meyers joked.
While Fall Fling attendees waited for the barbecue competition to wrap up, the musical duo of Mark Nicolay and Tom Miller, aka Patchy Fog, provided live music inside the Plaza. The event had originally been scheduled for the band shell in Plaza Park, but periodic rain sprinkles moved the music and beverage garden indoors, while the competition continued under tents along West Charles.
As the final meat was plated and delivered to the judges, people began lining up outside to purchase a $10 wristband, which entitled them to all the barbecue they cared to sample along the food court. It was a delicious culmination of a day’s worth of smoking and grilling.
Taking home the People’s Choice Best Sauce trophy was Dylan Mulfinger. People’s Choice Barbecue went to Salt and Pepper — James Spence, Jake Steil and Zac Arnold. Best Wings went to Team Fluffy — Jason Hoveland, Sean Emery, Justin Johnson and Josh Johnson.
Thyron Mathews and his team with T & T Barbecue had their arms full, earning four trophies for Best Brisket, Best Pork Butt, Best Pork Loin and Best Barbecue. Cash prizes were also awarded.
The Fall Fling Bake-Off was also a huge success with Beth Phillips, Kathryn Stejskal and Michelle Mulfinger earning cash prizes among the cakes, pies, sweet breads and cookies categories.
Special recognition was given to the students at the Regional Tech Center and their instructor Jesse Dinsdale. The students designed and created the trophies given out at this year’s barbecue competition.