Everybody has a natural instrument, the trick is finding out which one, says Oelwein Middle School band teacher Melissa Franzen.
Fifth-graders began their hunts in earnest this week as one by one they found their way to the band room and sat in front of a row of instruments. Their sessions began with them trying to identify those. Very few ever guess the baritone right, Franzen said.
The lineup included a clarinet, saxophone, flute, trumpet, French horn, trombone and tuba. Weston Krug, a Wartburg College senior who is student teaching this fall in Oelwein, assisted the children as they tried out three of those instruments.
To get a sound out of the trombone, you buzz your lips slowly so they sound “like a helicopter,” he told one student.
The trick to playing the flute is, and this will sound silly, is to position the mouthpiece under your bottom lip and “say poo,” he tells another.
The flute and the tuba take the most air in the whole band, he also explained.
Between Oelwein Middle School and Sacred Heart Catholic School, there are about 90 fifth-graders who all will get to try out instruments, Franzen said. Regularly, her goal is to get about half of a class to go out for band, but with the enthusiasm she has seen so far in these instrument introductions, she thinks this year could easily exceed that.
She and Krug plan to send letters home with students later this week recommending what instruments would be best for them. The choice will then be up to the students.
Trying out instruments is an experience Oelwein musicians throughout the years share. Isabella Lopez, a high school junior who is also one of the drum majors this year for the Huskies marching band, remembers hers.
“I tried flute, clarinet and trumpet,” she said. “Trumpet did not go that good, and clarinet didn’t either. I knew people that played flute so I’m like, “I’ll try that.’”
But her first note on the flute sealed the deal.
To learn more about the middle school band program, go to its website: http://oelweinmsband.weebly.com/