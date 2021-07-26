Invitations have been mailed for the annual Italian-American Heritage Celebration. The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 21, at Red Gate Park.
Bocce ball, Italian sandwiches and pastries will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
An outdoor mass is planned at 4 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery across from Red Gate. The first Italian-born priest, the Rev. John Bacci, to serve Sacred Heart parish, is buried at Woodlawn where a huge statuary marks the gravesite.
The Rev. Anthony Aiello, Des Moines, who was born in Oelwein to Joseph and Domenica Aiello, will be the celebrant for the mass Aug. 21. The family moved to Des Moines in the late '40s. Father Anthony’s late brother, Sam, was a 1948 graduate of Oelwein High School and will be remembered by former classmates residing in Oelwein.
A dinner, featuring Italian and American foods, will be served at the American Legion hall at 6 p.m. Reservations are requested and may be called to 319-231-4800. If no answer, please leave message with name and number of reservations.
Teresa Pirillo Buckman, whose late father, Dominic “Squint” Pirillo, started the observance in the late '40s and early '50s, has headed the committee the past several years. She has been assisted by her son, Anthony Ricchio, and her cousins, Beth and Laurie Pirillo, daughters of the late Peter and Jeanette Pirillo, as well as Anne Russo Strawn, and Donna DeBartolo and family members from Colorado Springs, and many friends and volunteers.