The Positively Oelwein Committee wrapped up its season of Spiffy Awards last week with presentations at the homes of Paul and Kim Stammeyer, 16 Hillside Dr. E., Ken and Marcia Woodraska, 1215 Second St. N.E., Josh Ehn fix and flip house on First Avenue N.E., and the new business location for Tim Reed State Farm, 305 First Ave. S.E.
The Stammeyers have lived in their home for about seven years and have taken on landscaping projects that enhanced the appearance and added a welcoming look. The landscape block design was designed and installed by Paul, while Kim did the plants. Their gently sloping front yard needed some gradual steps and Kim talked with Stewartscape about creating lighted stair steps to a flat stone path along the front of the home. Stewartscape came up with a design that is both beautiful and useful. The front door was painted a bright turquoise to add a pop of color.
Ken and Marcia Woodraska have busy lives and their home reflects a neat and orderly landscape that is beautifully tended. Various types of shrubs provide variegated colors around the white house with brick accents. Seasonal flower gardens dot the yard in cheerful bursts, and a wrought iron corner shelf welcomes guests with décor of the season.
Josh and Ashley Ehn and their four children lived across the street on First Avenue NE from a house that had been empty with a neglected wildflower yard. The dilapidated property looked like it was one windstorm away from collapse. Ehn took advantage of the OCAD Fix and Flip revolving loan program, and he and his family worked to turn the property around into a beautiful, sellable family home. Fresh landscaping and welcoming covered wrap-around porch complete the look. Properties in this program have two years to be completed and resold to owner-occupants. They cannot become rentals.
The Tim Reed State Farm Agency made a bold move this summer to a new location along Highway 150 South. The agency was recognized with a Spiffy Award for the complete remodeling of what used to be a dentist office. The refurbished space included new shrubbery and landscaping, creating a warm, friendly business addition to the neighborhood.