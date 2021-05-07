Three Oelwein teachers reflected on lessons learned while teaching during the pandemic in a report recently given to the Oelwein School Board.
Superintendent Josh Ehn posed pre-written questions to Jill Kelly at the middle school, Julie Leisinger at the high school, and Kara Schmith at Oelwein Online (O2) at the April 19 School Board meeting as part two of a forum Ehn began at the September meeting.
Middle School teacher Jill Kelly said the biggest lesson learned was the human aspect, social-emotional learning, affects all classes and lessons.
“Teachers are adaptable,” she added.
TO KEEP
Addressing what practices were instituted during the pandemic that the district should keep, the teachers each gave credence to practices that improved communication and contact, be it parent-teacher, teacher-teacher, teacher-student or student-student.
Schmith indicated O2 increasing communication with parents led to “wonderful relationships” that were key to parents’ role in their children’s education. Zoom helped students connect while learning online and meet their social-emotional needs. “(We) want to keep that part,” she said.
Schmith also applauded the use of digital applications and supports.
“The students are using the computers more consistently,” Kelly said.
Kelly said she also appreciated use of the learning management system software and would like to see the district “providing more support for teachers to use the tech tools” such as peer coaching from other teachers.
Leisinger said she and other high school teachers she spoke with appreciated having the 2:15-4 p.m. window afforded by early release. In it, teachers found time to collaborate with each other and meet with students outside the school day.
“Whether it was a math PLC, subject area, or grade level, we were having more connections than we did with others during that time than we had the last, in my opinion, couple years,” Leisinger said, emphasizing “students just knowing they could make the connections to teachers as well after school.”
At the middle school classes are in smaller “pods,” and Kelly appreciated the ability to talk to other teachers between classes and after school, also citing shared planning needs. The teachers, rather than students, rotated between class pods at elementary and middle school owing to the pandemic.
“The homeroom in the middle school in the morning and afternoon has been really good for connecting with students and also setting the tone of the day,” Kelly said. “Not all together in a huge setting but a smaller setting, and that’s helped a lot.”
“One thing I noticed at the middle school when we were on hybrid — there are students that really thrive in small groups,” Kelly said. “It’s interesting to see that huge shift once they all came back, for those students. So that might be something we could look at … because small groups are really beneficial for some students.”
TO OVERCOME
Addressing obstacles to overcome, Leisinger noticed an issue with virtual days at the high school.
“First of all, working on their virtual days,” Leisinger said. “A surprising amount of, percentage that did not do it. Also some students being honest and saying their sleep schedule was off the virtual days. Whereas normal school there’s that 6:30 wakeup. Well on virtual days, sometimes it’s noon or 1. And them having to adjust back to a normal day. It took weeks for some of them to adjust back to normal school days.”
Also when class sizes nearly doubled at second semester when students returned full-time, Leisinger said they lost the increased conversations the smaller groups had brought.
“Also, similar to what Jill said, because of the smaller groups, we’d have conversations,” she said. “And then, I noticed, second semester a few I was having those conversations with maybe didn’t talk as much. Class size doubled, or two-thirds as many people.”
Kelly echoed Leisinger’s observations.
“Same thing. The hybrid scheduling — a lot of small groups benefited students, got closer to them.
“However, on days they were home, they did not do the work.
“As Julie referred to — they were not getting very good sleep. They were not doing good having that kind of schedule,” Kelly said, doing a rollercoaster hand motion.
“Teaching science on a cart is very challenging,” Kelly added.
“Doing labs was sometimes impossible — we did what we could. Sometimes it was more a demo or more activities to kind of get to the point, but not real science lab.” She indicated in early April she did get back into her lab.
Schmith said technology in O2 “could also be a big obstacle, but also our best friend.
“Engaging students could be kind of tricky, especially online,” she said. “We tried our best to make those connections, I think we were successful, but it still (wasn’t) easy.”
PERSONAL CHANGES
As to what they would personally do differently:
“I personally wish I would have recorded more lessons,” Kelly said, adding, “Communicating with parents and getting them on board, maybe even doing some sessions to try to educate them with the computers and some of the systems we were using.”
Schmith and Leisinger indicated they would have taken the growing pains in stride or, as Leisinger said, been “flexible and not stressing.”
Leisinger said she started halfway through the year to also impart when teaching something, “How is that going to be utilized later? I started to do it halfway through the school year and I found more success with that… so just, making that connection for them.”
SUGGESTIONS
FOR THE BOARD
Ehn’s last question was, what should the board do differently.
“How can the board through policy design or through the use of funds — like through the ESSER funds that we’re getting — how can we continue to support the recovery of the pandemic, into next year?”
Schmith urged that the district and board continue to support Oelwein Online, echoing Kelly that small groups were optimal for many students.
“We’ve seen kids who struggled with behavior, and that got in the way of their learning. This kind of a format really helped them succeed,” Schmith said. “If we could just have that continued support, it’s helped increase achievement, it’s helped increase social-emotional health for this time.”
“Opportunities for students to make up lost content,” said Leisinger, who is at the high school level. “I know right now lining up summer school in the month of June I think will be a good thing.”
Leisinger also said she would have liked to see a more gradual transition back to the normal setting of full-time in-person class. Kelly agreed.
Having multiple full-time substitutes available was “invaluable,” Leisinger added. Kelly agreed, adding, “It was nice to be able to talk to them if you were out.”
Kelly also wanted to try “seeing what we can do about class sizes. At least more interventions and some more groups.”
“As we lessen social distancing — support more field trips, as many field trips as we can do,” Kelly added. “Experiences to get the students back out into the world and also bringing those things to the school.”