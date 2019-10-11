FAIRBANK — Last fall, he was an honest businessman looking for a loan in “Mary Poppins.” This year, he’ll be dancing and singing with the Peanuts gang, before transforming into “The Beast” for the winter competitive speech season.
Wapsie Valley junior Asa Kelley, 16, continues to build his repertoire in theater, this fall joining the chorus in the school’s fall musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” He also is doing advertising for the November show.
Last fall, he played John Northbrook in the school’s production of “Mary Poppins.”
His involvement with the arts goes further than the stage, however. The son of Shane and Sherri Kelley of Fairbank, he is also a member of the Wapsie Valley marching band and choir. Later this year, he’ll perform with the Pep Band, Chamber Choir and will compete in speech.
“What I enjoy the most about being involved in fine arts is being able to do what I love with a lot of supportive friends and the supporting community,” he said.
He tries to be involved in as many fine arts programs as he can, which helps grow his confidence, he said.
When speech season begins, he plans to compete in the Musical Theater category. He has chosen to perform the song “Evermore” from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” He will do the Dan Stevens version, he said.
About this series: The Oelwein Daily Register will throughout the school year feature students from area schools participating in the fine arts. School’s have been asked to nominate candidates for the spotlight.