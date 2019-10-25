Andrew Roete was the choir member that zig-zagged his way down the risers after the Oelwein High School Concert Choir after “A Boy and a Girl.”
He was soon back, guitar in hand, for the small group performance of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.”
Fans of Huskies musical and drama performances should expect to see a lot more of that — not necessarily the zig-zags, but definitely the guitar.
“Andrew has been an outstanding member of our choir program since his freshman year of high school,” said OHS vocal director Darci Fuelling. “He especially enjoys accompanying the choir on his guitar and is always willing to play.”
Roete is playing the role of Harry in the OHS fall musical “Mamma Mia,” which will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Williams Center for the Arts.
“For perhaps the first time ever, the audience will be able to hear Andrew play his guitar and sing a solo,” Fuelling said. “He has done a phenomenal job learning and performing his role.”
Coming up next for the senior after Concert Choir and the musical, he plans to participate in show choir.
So this week’s Fine Arts Student Spotlight falls on the 18-year-old son of Jeff and Heidi Roete of Oelwein.
Q: What do you enjoy most or find most satisfying about your fine art activity?
ANDREW: “I’ve been involved in choir all four years of high school. Mrs. Fuelling makes class a lot of fun, but she also challenges you to go outside of your comfort zone. She sees something in you that you just don’t see for yourself yet, and I’ve tried new things because of that.
“This is the first year I’ve been involved in the musical and was encouraged to try out. I’m having fun with the character I play.
“I enjoy being around my friends and have made new ones that I wouldn’t have otherwise. But probably my favorite part of both choir and the musical is getting to play my guitar. I’ve been playing guitar for five years and last year built one in Wood Tech class.”
Q: What do you do to succeed in your art?
ANDREW: “I’ve listen to lots of different genres of music, and I think that helps to develop a musical ear. I practice a lot at school and at home, both vocally and with my guitar. I have guitar lessons every week in Cedar Falls.”