ARLINGTON — Community has much to do with art for the Starmont freshman who is in this week’s Fine Arts Student Spotlight.
Megan Brase, 14, of Strawberry Point is a freshman at Starmont High School. She is the daughter of Beth and Dan Brase.
This fall, she was part of Starmont’s presentation of the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” She was the Snoopy understudy, was Linus’s blanket come alive, and was in the ensemble. She also did set building and additional behind the scenes work.
“I enjoy the people involved and the acting,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun to use your imagination and when you find people who enjoy the same things, it creates a community that I enjoy being included in.”
Heather Noethe, the musical’s director, said: “Megan was very helpful throughout the musical process. She was always at practice and willing to step up if someone was absent during practice. Even though she was a part of the ensemble she played an important role for me for the musical.”
Brase is also a choir member and on the speech team. She participates in Large Group Speech and Individual Speech.
To succeed in her art activities, she puts in the time beyond the potential spotlight.
“I work hard and put in effort,” she said. “I go to every practice I possibly can and then some. I spend my time helping out with anything I can.”