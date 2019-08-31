When the Oelwein High School marching band takes the field, whether at halftime of a home football game or in competition, band director Cory McBride is not in charge. He turns the reins over to the drum majors.
Senior Megan Baerg is in her second year as a drum major and she has been joined by junior Isabella Lopez. They are also the Daily Register’s Fine Arts Students of the Week.
Despite “drum” in their titles, the pair are not percussionists. They’re woodwinds. Baerg plays clarinet. Lopez plays flute. Their job during performances is to be the conductors. During practice, they are coaches not only musically, but with choreography as well.
“Being a drum major is a lot of fun, but it’s also very stressful because all of the band depends on you,” Baerg said. “But with that ... all the excitement that you portray on the stand goes through the band. So it’s cool to see all of your energy coming through the band.”
This year’s show is “Bollywood Adventure.” The band’s first public performance of the season will be half-time of the Friday, Sept. 13, home football game. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Its first competitive outing will be at the Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Lopez will play flute in one song of this year’s show, but other than that it’s going to be quite different for her, she said.
“This is my first year being drum major, so it’s weird not being out there playing with them,” she said.
The more expansive nature of the job is not lost on her.
“Being drum major, I’ve been able to help more people,” she said. “I’m not a section leader, so I’m not helping just one section. Throughout the band I’ve been helping different sections.”
More than 60 musicians make up the band.
The process each spring to become a drum major for the following fall includes getting letters of recommendation regarding leadership qualities and an interview process with McBride. Candidates also are tested in front of the band as conductors.
“You have to try really hard to get it,” Baerg said.