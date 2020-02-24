U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-District 1, on Monday announced a federal grant to help secure consistent flight service between Dubuque Regional Airport and Denver, Colorado.
Dubuque will receive a $775,000 grant from the Small Community Air Service Development Program to use toward revenue guarantees and a marketing program to attract interest in new service between Dubuque and Denver on United Airlines or SkyWest Airlines.
“Having an opportunity to connect Northeastern Iowa businesses to a new region and market is another step toward helping Iowans compete in the 21st century economy,” Finkenauer said. “I am happy we could help secure this important investment in our community and look forward to seeing how it improves the way Iowa connects with the rest of the country.”
Currently, Dubuque Regional Airport offers connecting flights to O’Hare Airport in Chicago but does not offer a consistent connection to a major airport west of Dubuque. Offering a consistent connection between Dubuque and Denver would significantly shorten trips to and from the western part of the country.
In July, Finkenauer wrote a letter to the program in support of the grant, asking for Dubuque to be considered in an effort to improve air service in the tri-state region and allow continued growth and expansion for the city.
“Westbound connectivity is a top priority to the Dubuque community,” Finkenauer wrote in the letter, adding that six of the top 10 business destinations are located in the western region of the country. “This will help in recruitment of additional hub service through Denver with United Airlines and will help the city connect to the western region of the United States.”