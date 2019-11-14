U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s staff is holding regular office hours at different locations throughout Congressional District 1 Nov. 19-21.
Members of her staff can assist Iowans who are experiencing difficulties with federal agencies, including backlogged veterans’ benefits, problems with Social Security and Medicare, and stalled passport application renewals.
There is no need to call ahead or RSVP. Just stop by.
Iowans are also encouraged to contact the Congresswoman’s Cedar Rapids office at 319-364-2288 for assistance.
Staff will be available at the following times and locations next week:
• Jackson County — 3-4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, Maquoketa Public Library Community Room, 126 S. 2nd Street, Maquoketa.
• Marshall County — 1-2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, Marshalltown Public Library, 105 W. Boone St., Marshalltown.
• Bremer County — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, Waverly Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly.
• Mitchell County — 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, Osage Public Library, 406 Main Street, Osage
• Fayette County —3-4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, West Union Public Library, 210 Vine Street, West Union
• Clayton County — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, Elkader Public Library, 130 N. Main St., Elkader
Delaware County — 1-2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, Manchester City Hall Council Chambers, 208 E. Main St., Manchester.